Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,345 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

EQBK opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.