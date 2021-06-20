Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Old Second Bancorp worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.35 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

