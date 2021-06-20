Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Gladstone Land worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

