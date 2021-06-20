Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of W&T Offshore worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $2,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

