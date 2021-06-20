Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

