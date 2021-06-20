Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 508.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.