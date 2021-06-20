Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.666 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of QSR opened at C$82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$83.06. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

Separately, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.