Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,678. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

