Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.62.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.