Research Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

