Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

