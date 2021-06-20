Regions Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

RF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

