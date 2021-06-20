Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RDFN opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
