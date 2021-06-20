Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

