Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Range Resources worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $99,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

