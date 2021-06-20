Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $5.91. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,325 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

