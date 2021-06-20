Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 125,495 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 90,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,782 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 769,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,219. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

