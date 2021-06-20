Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $117.26. 1,862,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,094. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.