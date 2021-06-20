Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 74,450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 370.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

