QuickSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.90 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $611.39 or 0.01708119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

