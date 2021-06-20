Quant One Day Volume Reaches $10.20 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $881.89 million and $10.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.05 or 0.00205720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00617370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

