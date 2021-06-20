Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

