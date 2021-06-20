Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

