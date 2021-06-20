QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $324,784.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00136824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00179985 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,575.33 or 0.99652129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00826792 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

