QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

