Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jounce Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $372.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

