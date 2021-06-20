Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.