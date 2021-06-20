Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

