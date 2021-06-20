Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,417 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

