Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 196,220 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $102.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

