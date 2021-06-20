Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

