Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.49 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.86 or 0.00039736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $228.02 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

