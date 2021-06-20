Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 4,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

