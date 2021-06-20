Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

