Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $321.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

