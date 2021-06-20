Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

