Principal Street Partners LLC Has $741,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The AES by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 87.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in The AES by 141.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 85,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The AES by 40.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 253,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

