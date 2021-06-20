Principal Street Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

