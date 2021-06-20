Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 177.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

