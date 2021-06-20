Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 441.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $76.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

