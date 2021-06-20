Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
