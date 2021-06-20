Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

GLOB opened at $219.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $137.97 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.