Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 220,616 shares during the period.

KURA stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

