Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.