Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,505 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Busey worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

BUSE stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

