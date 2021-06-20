Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,252 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

RMR opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

