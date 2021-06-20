Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.72% of Premier worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

