Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,881,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,413. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.