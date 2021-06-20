Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Post were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE:POST opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

