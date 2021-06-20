PolySwarm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,950.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $14,950.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00766155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00083920 BTC.

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

